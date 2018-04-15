County Championship: James Harris claims match figures of 9-48 in Middlesex win

James Harris took nine wickets and scored a crucial 46 not out in the match for Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 214 & 159: Bracewell 3-31 Northamptonshire 71 & 142: Murtagh 4-36, Harris 4-39 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 160 runs Scorecard

Middlesex laid down a marker in Division Two with a 160-run win over Northamptonshire at Lord's.

The 2016 county champions were relegated last season, but sealed a convincing victory thanks to their seamers bowling out Northants cheaply for the second time in the match.

Chasing 303 to win, Northants collapsed from 9-0 at the start of day three to 142 all out, with James Harris and Tim Murtagh both taking four wickets.

Harris claimed match figures of 9-48.

The 27-year-old also made the highest score of the game with his unbeaten 46 in Middlesex's first innings.

After 26 wickets fell on Saturday, batting conditions continued to prove tricky as only three Northants batsmen reached double figures and Middlesex wrapped up victory just after lunch.