Glamorgan Cricket: Kiran Carlson revives county against students

From the section

Kiran Carlson has a three-year contract that will keep him with Glamorgan until at least 2020

Cardiff University student Kiran Carlson saved Glamorgan blushes with a battling 69 not out to allow the county to declare 32 runs behind Cardiff MCCU.

Carlson, David Lloyd (46), and Andrew Salter (51 not out) steered Glamorgan to 217-5 by tea after Andrew Brewster claimed three early wickets.

Cardiff MCCU then finished day two on 56-2, after Marchant de Lange claimed two early wickets.

The students lead by 88 runs, but rain is forecast to disrupt the final day.