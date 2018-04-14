Glamorgan Cricket: Kiran Carlson revives county against students

Kiran Carlson of Glamorgan
Kiran Carlson has a three-year contract that will keep him with Glamorgan until at least 2020

Cardiff University student Kiran Carlson saved Glamorgan blushes with a battling 69 not out to allow the county to declare 32 runs behind Cardiff MCCU.

Carlson, David Lloyd (46), and Andrew Salter (51 not out) steered Glamorgan to 217-5 by tea after Andrew Brewster claimed three early wickets.

Cardiff MCCU then finished day two on 56-2, after Marchant de Lange claimed two early wickets.

The students lead by 88 runs, but rain is forecast to disrupt the final day.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired