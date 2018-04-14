IPL: Jason Roy's unbeaten 91 helps Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians

Jason Roy was signed by Gujarat Lions in last season's IPL

Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians 194-7 (20 overs): S Yadav 53, Christian 2-35 Delhi Daredevils 195-3 (20 overs): Roy 91*, Pant 47, K Pandya 2-21 Delhi Daredevils won by seven wickets Scorecard

England's Jason Roy made an unbeaten 91 off 53 balls as Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians off the final ball of the match in the Indian Premier League.

With 11 needed from the final over, Roy hit a four and a six off the first two deliveries before a single over cover sealed a seven-wicket win in Mumbai.

His innings contained six fours and six sixes as Delhi secured their first win of the tournament.

Roy is one of 11 England players in this year's IPL.

Australia's Dan Christian claimed 2-35 and New Zealand's Trent Boult 2-39 as Delhi restricted Mumbai to 194-7 from 20 overs.

Defending champions Mumbai are bottom of the table after losing their first three games.

England pace bowler Liam Plunkett, signed by Delhi Daredevils as a replacement for South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, has yet to play in this year's competition.