County Championship: Bowlers dominate as Kent out for 64 against Gloucestershire

Gareth Roderick scored only four half-centuries in eight County Championship games last season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two): Kent 64: Taylor 4-20, Miles 3-11 Gloucestershire 110-8: Roderick 51; Stevens 3-19 Gloucestershire (3 pts) lead Kent (2 pts) by 46 runs Scorecard

Kent were bowled out for just 64 before their bowlers fought back against Gloucestershire, as 18 wickets fell on the day two at Canterbury.

No play had been possible on the first day, and Saturday's start was delayed until 13:10 while the outfield dried.

But Gloucestershire wasted no time with the ball, Matt Taylor taking 4-20.

The visitors found life equally tough with the bat, but Gareth Roderick's 51 helped his side to 110-8 when bad light stopped play, a lead of 46 runs.

Kent's total was their second lowest of the 21st century, only one run more than the 63 they posted against Warwickshire in 2013.

But Roderick's late dismissal, pinned in front by Harry Podmore, will have given the hosts some hope of fighting back on day three.