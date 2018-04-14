County Championship: Bowlers dominate between Middlesex and Northants

James Harris starred with bat and ball for Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 214: Harris 46*; Hutton 5-54 & 159: Bracewell 3-31 Northamptonshire 71: Harris 5-9, Murtagh 4-27 & 9-0 Northamptonshire (3 pts) need 294 more runs to beat Middlesex (4 pts) Scorecard

Middlesex skittled Northamptonshire for just 71 on an extraordinary second day at Lord's which saw 26 wickets fall.

The hosts were bowled out for 214 in their first innings after resuming on 136-4 - Brett Hutton starring with 5-54 and James Harris making 46 not out.

Seamer Harris then ripped through Northants with the ball, claiming 5-9, while Tim Murtagh took four wickets.

Middlesex collapsed to 159 all out second time around, setting a target of 303, before Northants closed on 9-0.

It led to the unusual feat of all four innings being played on the same day, with no batsman making a half-century.

Middlesex could have been bowled out for even fewer in their second innings had it not been for Murtagh's 31 off 20 balls, although they should have more than enough runs to defend.