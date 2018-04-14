County Championship: Tim Ambrose & Ian Bell lead Bears fightback against Sussex

Ian Bell was just 30 runs away from a first Championship century in two years when he succumbed

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 284-9: Ambrose 76*, Bell 70, Ambrose; Wiese 4-50 Sussex 3 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Scorecard

Tim Ambrose and Ian Bell led the Warwickshire fightback with half-centuries as the relegated Bears got their County Championship Division Two season off and running at Edgbaston.

After a washed-out first day, play did not get started until after lunch against Sussex, who then dominated.

Bell's 70 was then followed by two key stands involving Ambrose (76 not out).

Coming in at seven, he put on 52 with Keith Barker (25) and so far shared 62 for the last wicket with Chris Wright.

Despite South African David Wiese's best efforts with 4-50, Ambrose ended the day just 24 short of a century.

When the match finally got under way, the first four sessions having been lost to the weather, Sussex quickly removed both openers.

Will Rhodes lasted just 22 balls on his debut, before being caught in the slips off Sussex debutant Ishant Sharma, while Dom Sibley edged Ollie Robinson behind.

But Bell, fresh from a century in the Bears' first-class warm-up match against Durham MCCU, was in good touch - and Ambrose then took over to lead a rearguard act, helped by the ever reliable Barker and last man Wright (17 not out).