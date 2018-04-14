County Championship: Hampshire building decent lead against Worcestershire

Ben Cox rescued Worcestershire's first innings with a fine half-century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 290 & 163-8: Amla 36; Leach 3-34 Worcestershire 211: Cox 65; Abbott 3-45 Hampshire (6 pts) lead Worcestershire (4 pts) by 242 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire are facing a tricky chase in their County Championship match at Southampton after Hampshire built a sizeable second-innings lead.

Having bowled out the visitors for 211 in their first innings, Hampshire closed on 163-8, a lead of 242.

Worcestershire had slumped from 40-2 to 127-7, before Ben Cox (65) and Ed Barnard (40) earned a batting point.

Hashim Amla made 36 for the second time in the match before he was run out late on to still give Worcestershire hope.

The South Africa batsman was at the crease for more than two hours, but was dismissed by Tom Fell's direct hit while attempting a quick single shortly before stumps.

Hampshire seemed certain for a much bigger first-innings advantage than 79 before wicketkeeper Cox and all-rounder Barnard put on 76 for the eighth wicket.

Brad Wheal eventually removed Cox, caught at square leg, and captain Joe Leach in consecutive overs to wrap up the innings quickly.

The batsmen, including England number three Vince who was out for 12, continued to struggle in Hampshire's second innings as Worcestershire's pacemen shared the wickets around.

With only three half-centuries in the match so far, Hampshire may already have enough runs to defend.