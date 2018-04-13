Glamorgan Cricket: Carey impresses against Cardiff MCCU

Lukas Carey
20-year-old Lukas Carey made his first-class debut for Glamorgan against Northamptonshire in August 2016

Glamorgan seamer Lukas Carey turned in their most impressive figures of 4-39 as Cardiff MCCU battled to 249 all out in their three-day friendly.

Timm van der Gugten (3-65), Marchant de Lange (2-53) and Michael Hogan (1-11) claimed the other student wickets.

Cameron Herring (52) and James Turpin (57 not out) put on 101 for the ninth wicket, while opener Joe Ludlow made 53 before a mid-innings collapse.

Glamorgan reached seven for no wicket by the close of day one in Cardiff.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired