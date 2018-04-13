Glamorgan Cricket: Carey impresses against Cardiff MCCU
Glamorgan seamer Lukas Carey turned in their most impressive figures of 4-39 as Cardiff MCCU battled to 249 all out in their three-day friendly.
Timm van der Gugten (3-65), Marchant de Lange (2-53) and Michael Hogan (1-11) claimed the other student wickets.
Cameron Herring (52) and James Turpin (57 not out) put on 101 for the ninth wicket, while opener Joe Ludlow made 53 before a mid-innings collapse.
Glamorgan reached seven for no wicket by the close of day one in Cardiff.