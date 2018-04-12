Dean Elgar: South Africa opening batsman joins Surrey for start of season

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar has scored 11 Test centuries and a further 12 half-centuries

Surrey have signed South Africa batsman Dean Elgar as an overseas player for the first two months of the season.

The 30-year-old left-handed opener has played 49 Test matches for the Proteas, averaging 42.58 with the bat.

Elgar will join the south London side ahead of their opening game against Hampshire on 20 April and will remain until his country's tour of Sri Lanka.

He had a stint with Surrey in 2015, playing three games, and had spells with Somerset in 2013 and 2017.

"Given the news that Mitch Marsh will need ankle surgery, to be able to bring someone of Dean's calibre to the club, at such short notice, for the first period of the season is a real bonus," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website.

"We know Dean well after his time with us in 2015, and his international quality and experience will be a real asset."