England women in India: Hosts complete series win

England beat India in last year's World Cup final at Lord's

Third ODI, Nagpur: England 201-9 (50 overs): Jones 94, Knight 36, Gayakwad 2-32 India 202-2 (45.2 overs): Raj 74*, Sharma 54*, Shrubsole 2-37 India won by eight wickets; win series 2-1 Scorecard

India completed a series win over world champions England with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final one-day international in Nagpur.

The hosts chased down England's 201-9 with almost five overs to spare.

Amy Jones hit a career-best 94 in England's innings, but it never looked like being enough once Mithali Raj (74 not out) combined with Smriti Mandhana (53) and Deepti Sharma (54).

England's next assignment is the home visit of South Africa this summer.

"We can have no qualms today, we were well beaten. We were out-batted as much as anything, we were probably light by 50 runs," head coach Mark Robinson said after the 2-1 series loss.

"We had the chance to create a bit of history, being the first England women's team to come to India and win."

Paying tribute to Warwickshire wicketkeeper Jones, who hit seven fours and one six, Robinson added: "She's had a tough time with the gloves and bat but she came through today and was outstanding, and showed a lot of character.

"It was a big game for her, and hopefully the start of something that she can really build on."