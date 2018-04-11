BBC Sport - 'To be on Wisden's front cover is amazing' - Shrubsole
'To be on Wisden's front cover is amazing' - Shrubsole
- From the section Cricket
England's Anya Shrubsole talks about becoming the first female cricketer to appear on the front cover of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
Shrubsole, along with Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver, is among Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year.
