County Championship: Paul Stirling and John Simpson help Middlesex rebuild v Northants

Max Holden was the first batsman to be dismissed at Lord's this summer when he was caught by Brett Hutton at third slip off Ben Sanderson for eight

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 136-4: Stirling 40*, Simpson 31* Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Northamptonshire 1 pt Scorecard

Paul Stirling and John Simpson led the Middlesex fightback as bad light cut short the first day of their Division Two game with Northamptonshire.

After the visitors elected to bowl, Middlesex slipped to 63-4 under the floodlights at a murky Lord's.

But Ireland batsman Stirling and wicketkeeper Simpson rebuilt by sharing an unbroken 73 for the fifth wicket.

Middlesex, relegated from Division One last season, were 136-4 when bad light forced the teams off for a second time.

Only 48.5 overs were possible during the day, with the bad light forcing an early tea with the home side on 132-4 during a near three-hour stoppage.

But when the game finally resumed only a further 3.5 overs were possible before play was abandoned for the day.