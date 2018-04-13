County Championship: Yorkshire and Essex frustrated by bad weather

Yorkshire v Essex rained off on day one
Essex will have to wait to begin the defence of their County Championship title after day one was washed out
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one):
No play possible on day one because of rain
Scorecard

A wet outfield meant no play was possible on day one of the Championship match between Yorkshire and last season's champions Essex.

The whole morning session was wiped out and umpires Ian Gould and Richard Illingworth agreed to inspect in the afternoon at 13:40 BST.

Heavy rain at Headingley had left the outfield saturated and the decision was taken to call play off for the day.

Play is set to resume at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired