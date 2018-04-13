County Championship: Yorkshire and Essex frustrated by bad weather

Essex will have to wait to begin the defence of their County Championship title after day one was washed out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one): No play possible on day one because of rain Scorecard

A wet outfield meant no play was possible on day one of the Championship match between Yorkshire and last season's champions Essex.

The whole morning session was wiped out and umpires Ian Gould and Richard Illingworth agreed to inspect in the afternoon at 13:40 BST.

Heavy rain at Headingley had left the outfield saturated and the decision was taken to call play off for the day.

Play is set to resume at 11:00 BST on Saturday.