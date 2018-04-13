County Championship: Gareth Berg hits 75 to rescue Hampshire against Worcestershire

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach removes Hampshire opener Lewis McManus

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 290: Berg 75*, Vince 75; Leach 4-42 Worcestershire 40-2: Edwards 1-2 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (3 pts) by 250 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire's bowlers fought back well against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl, before Gareth Berg's half-century ensured a relatively even first day of the 2018 County Championship season.

The hosts raced to 122-2, led by James Vince's 75 off 74 balls.

But once the England batsman was bowled by Steve Magoffin, it started a collapse of seven wickets for 120 runs.

Berg hit 75 not out batting at number eight, to help the hosts make 290, before Worcestershire closed on 40-2.

It was a crucial innings by all-rounder Berg, who received excellent support from last man Fidel Edwards in a 10th-wicket stand of 48.

The former West Indies paceman batted for 44 minutes in gloomy conditions and had scored just a solitary run when he edged Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach behind.

Leach, who led his side to the Division Two title last season, was the visitors' standout bowler with 4-42 including the dismissal of debutant Sam Northeast for 17.

Earlier, Vince had looked in fine touch, striking 14 boundaries, but was out to a ball that nipped back from Australian seamer Magoffin just before lunch.

In the midst of their afternoon collapse, South Africa batsman Hashim Amla grinded his way to 36 on debut before he was pinned lbw by fast bowler Josh Tongue.

Berg's 101-ball innings took Hampshire from 242-9 to a more competitive first-innings score, and Worcestershire lost Brett D'Oliveira and Tom Fell before stumps.