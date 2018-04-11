No Cricket Australia contracts for Steve Smith, David Warner & Cameron Bancroft
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have not been awarded contracts by Cricket Australia (CA) for the forthcoming season following their parts in the ball-tampering scandal.
Captain Smith and vice-skipper Warner were given year-long bans by CA and batsman Bancroft a nine-month suspension.
CA says contracts are based on "player performances over the past 12 months".
It adds there is "a focus on white-ball cricket" before the 2019 World Cup.
"This period is set to include a significant amount of limited-overs cricket, including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales," national selector Trevor Hohns said.
"For that reason, there has been a bit of a focus in this contracting period on white-ball cricket, as we look ahead to trying to win back-to-back World Cups."
Five of the 20-strong list have been awarded CA contracts for the first time - fast bowlers Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicket-keeper Alex Carey.