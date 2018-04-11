James Vince: Hampshire captain looks to strengthen England case with county runs

James Vince passed 50 just three times in his 11 Test innings during the winter

James Vince feels fresh and ready to go as he bids to make a strong start to the county season and retain his hold on England's number three spot.

The Hampshire captain, 27, scored 76 in the second innings of England's drawn second Test against New Zealand.

It followed his recall to the side at number three after being dropped for the first Test defeat in Auckland.

"It's exciting to come back into a side that can potentially win the County Championship," Vince said.

The right-hander, who also featured in all five Ashes Tests in Australia during the winter, admitted he had failed to "kick on" from a number of good starts for England.

Vince has been made available for all of Hampshire's early County Championship fixtures, starting with their Division One opener against Worcestershire on Friday.

"I spoke with Trevor Bayliss and he asked if I wanted a break," he told BBC Radio Solent. "But, I feel ready and keen to put runs on the board to keep that number three spot.

"I showed during the winter I'm comfortable at that level. Running myself out on 80-odd in the first Test at Brisbane probably wasn't ideal.

"If I'd turned that into a century or 150, there probably would've been more confidence for the rest of the series.

"I did a lot of stuff well, it's just a case of doing it for longer. It was a high-profile series in Australia and you do get a bit of stick, but then that's motivation to prove people wrong."