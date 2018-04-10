Morne Morkel: Surrey sign South Africa fast bowler on two-year deal

Morne Morkel rounded off his Test career with 15 wickets in three games against Australia

Surrey have signed South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old retired from international cricket with 309 Test wickets to his credit after the recent series against Australia.

He has joined Surrey on a Kolpak contract and will therefore not be counted as an overseas player.

"He is a player that will add enormous strength and experience to our squad," director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club's website.

"His appetite to continue playing and most importantly performing was very evident from our very first conversation.

"He sets exceedingly high standards for himself, and for our young bowlers to have the opportunity to train and play alongside Morne can only help to develop their own games."

Morkel is fifth on South Africa's all-time Test wicket-takers list behind Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (419), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Allan Donald (330).

He will be available to Surrey for all formats of the game, having also played 117 one-day internationals and 44 Twenty20 internationals for the Proteas.

"It is a real honour that Surrey have asked me to join their club after my retirement from international cricket," he said.

"I've got fond memories of playing at The Oval and am looking forward to settling into London with my family for the summer, making new friendships with team-mates and hopefully great memories on and off the field."

Kolpak contracts allow sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union to be afforded the same right to free movement as EU citizens.

They are not classed as overseas players under the terms of their contracts, but they become ineligible to represent their country at international level.