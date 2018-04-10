Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL season with back injury

Cummins has played in 13 consecutive Tests for Australia

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is the latest Australian to pull out of the Indian Premier League season, because of a back injury.

Cummins, 24, was signed by Mumbai Indians but missed their opening defeat by Chennai Super Kings at the weekend.

He could now miss Australia's one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches in England in June.

Cricket Australia said: "It is important Pat has time off, to prevent the injury becoming more serious."

Cummins took a series-leading 23 wickets in the Ashes win over England this winter.

Cummins' fellow Australian opening bowler Mitchell Starc was replaced at Kolkata Knight Riders by English bowler Tom Curran thanks to a leg injury, while David Warner and Steve Smith will miss the season because of their ban for ball-tampering.