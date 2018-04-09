BBC Sport - Some ball-tampering critics are chucking stones in glass houses - Andrew Flintoff

Some ball-tampering critics are chucking stones in glass houses - Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff is less than impressed with the reaction of some of his peers to the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

Listen to the latest episode of Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy.

Top videos

Video

Some ball-tampering critics are chucking stones in glass houses - Flintoff

Video

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Video

Guardiola & Klopp preview Champions League quarter-final second leg

Video

Blake misses out on 100m gold after 'running like a kid'

Video

Liverpool like to play 'long ball' football - Fernandinho

Video

Peaty beaten by millimetres in men's 50m breaststroke

Video

Willstrop ends Commonwealth career with squash gold

Video

A face-plant, a fightback and a shocker - Perry misses out on gold

Video

Welsh gold for Thomas in 200m butterfly

Video

'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired