Yasir Shah: Pakistan leg-spinner out of England and Ireland tour

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been ruled out of Pakistan's three-Test tour of Ireland and England with a hip injury.

Yasir, 31, has played an integral role in the side since making his debut in 2014, taking 165 wickets in 28 Tests.

He will miss Ireland's inaugural Test match in Dublin starting on 11 May, as well as the two Tests against England at Lord's and Leeds.

On his last visit to Lord's, Yasir took 10-wickets as Pakistan beat England, eventually drawing the series 2-2.