Phil Mustard: Gloucestershire wicketkeeper leaves by mutual consent

Phil Mustard has scored 52 first-class half-centuries and seven hundreds

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper Phil Mustard has left the Division Two county by mutual consent, ahead of the new County Championship season.

The 35-year-old former Durham man had been with Gloucestershire since an initial loan spell in 2016.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club," he told the county's website.

"It has been an honour and something I have greatly enjoyed, however both parties feel now is the right time to move in a different direction."

Mustard, who played in 10 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for England up until February 2008, added: "I am now looking forward to my next challenge on the field with great excitement."