Somerset in control against Ireland in Taunton match

Eddie Byrom congratulates Marcus Trescothick after the former England opener reached his half-century

An unbeaten 124 from opener Eddie Byrom helped Somerset to a commanding 342-5 against Ireland after the first day of four at Taunton.

Byrom and Marcus Trescothick (75) put on an opening stand of 114 before the Irish finally struck with two quick Barry McCarthy wickets.

James Hildreth added 41 but Ireland chipped away to leave the hosts 246-5.

Somerset gained the upper hand as Byrom and Lewis Gregory (56 no) set up a big first-innings total.

McCarthy took 3-66 while there was a wicket apiece for Peter Chase (1-53) and Boyd Rankin (1-57).

The game is being used by Ireland as preparation for their first men's Test match in May against Pakistan at Malahide.