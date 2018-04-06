Ball-tampering: Cricket Australia propose new player code

Australia's Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw were brought into the team to replace David Warner and Cameron Bancroft

Australia's cricketers will be asked to initiate a new code of conduct following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The proposed charter, which has been commissioned by Cricket Australia (CA) following an initial review into events in Cape Town, will set out standards of behaviour for the men's teams.

David Warner and captain Steve Smith received year-long CA bans, while Cameron Bancroft was given a nine-month sanction after the incident against South Africa.

The players were sent home from the tour after the third Test and apologised for their actions.

All three players have accepted the disciplinary measures taken against them, though the Australian Cricketers' Association had said CA should reconsider the "disproportionate" bans.

CA has also announced an independent review to examine wider cultural, organisational and governance issues following events in Cape Town.

Former Australia international cricketer Rick McCosker will chair the panel which will also include both ex and current players.