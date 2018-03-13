Ireland & Scotland tri-series in Netherlands 2018
(All matches are T20 internationals)
June
12 Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam (16:00 BST)
13 Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam (16:00 BST)
16 Ireland v Scotland, Deventer (16:00 BST)
17 Ireland v Scotland, Deventer (16:00 BST)
19 Netherlands v Scotland, Amstelveen (16:00 BST)
20 Netherlands v Scotland, Amstelveen (10:00 BST)
