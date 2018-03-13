Ireland & Scotland tri-series in Netherlands 2018

Scotland's Matthew Cross and Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie

(All matches are T20 internationals)

June

12 Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam (16:00 BST)

13 Netherlands v Ireland, Rotterdam (16:00 BST)

16 Ireland v Scotland, Deventer (16:00 BST)

17 Ireland v Scotland, Deventer (16:00 BST)

19 Netherlands v Scotland, Amstelveen (16:00 BST)

20 Netherlands v Scotland, Amstelveen (10:00 BST)

