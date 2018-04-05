India v England: Heather Knight misses first ODI, Anya Shrubsole to lead

Anya Shrubsole will captain England in their first ODI against India since the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's

England captain Heather Knight will miss the first one-day international against India through injury, with Anya Shrubsole set to lead the side.

World champions England face India in three ODIs in Nagpur, with the first starting at 04:30 BST on Friday.

Knight, 27, remains sidelined by the hamstring problem that kept her out of the Twenty20 tri-series final defeat by Australia on Saturday.

"Anya has been itching for the chance to captain," said coach Mark Robinson.

Seamer Shrubsole, 26, who missed the entire tri-series with a shoulder injury, was named as England's vice-captain in June 2016 but is yet to skipper the side in a full international match.

"She is short of cricket herself so it's a good opportunity to get some under her belt and a chance to captain her country as well - what bigger honour can there be," Robinson told BBC Sport.

England are facing India in a 50-over match for the first time since beating them in last year's World Cup final, where Shrubsole took 6-46 in a thrilling nine-run victory.

Robinson added he is "looking for another tier to step forward" by giving opportunities to different players to "get some experience and hopefully win games for England" in a crucial year.

After the India series - which does not count towards the ICC Women's Championship standings - England have a busy summer programme.

They host South Africa and New Zealand for three ODIs apiece, while the three sides will also contest a T20 tri-series as they build towards the standalone Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies in November.

"With the likes of Amy Jones, Fran Wilson and Georgia Elwiss - you want them to stand up and do a performance that puts a marker down," added Robinson.

"There is a group of players who want to do something special to show there is not always pressure on Nat Sciver or Heather Knight to perform."

Having played the tri-series at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Robinson is expecting different playing conditions at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

"The wickets are very dry and the outfield is not as quick," he said.

"We're going to get trial by spin and trial by small spinners, who do not make the ball bounce much so that's going to be a challenge for our batters.

"It allows India to set very straight fields and you've got to be careful going across the ball, so it's up to the batters to use angles, use the crease and be inventive to try and move the fielders and create gaps."