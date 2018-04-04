Tom Smith: Gloucestershire spinner signs new two-year contract

Tom Smith has 74 wickets in first-class cricket, despite mainly featuring in one-day formats in 2017

Spin bowler Tom Smith has signed a new two-year contract with Gloucestershire that will expire after the 2019 Championship season.

The 30-year-old has been associated with Glos since 2013 and was a regular in one-day cricket in 2017, playing 19 games across the two competitions.

Eastbourne-born Smith took two wickets in the 2015 One-Day Cup Final win against Surrey at Lord's.

"I thoroughly enjoy my time at Gloucestershire," Smith said.

"The club's recruitment of Ryan Higgins, Daniel Worrall, Chris Rogers and AJ Tye shows its desire to push for honours and I'm really proud to be a part of that."

Head coach Richard Dawson added: "Tom has been an integral part of our squad since arriving at Gloucestershire so it's great that he has re-signed with us."