Mitchell Marsh: Surrey lose Australia all-rounder for start of season

Mitchell Marsh's father Geoff and brother Shaun have also played for Australia

Surrey have begun looking for a new overseas signing for the start of the county season because Australia's Mitchell Marsh needs ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old all-rounder signed for the club in October and was due to play all three formats this summer.

A Surrey statement said he could still play for them later in the season "providing he can prove his fitness".

Marsh played all four Tests in Australia's recent series in South Africa, which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

He has won 28 Test caps in total, and has also appeared in 53 one-dayers and nine T20 internationals.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said it was a "big blow" to lose him so close to the start of the season, although Surrey do not start their first Championship game against Hampshire until 20 April.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be missing the start of the season. I was looking forward to heading over and joining the Surrey family," commented Marsh.

"I'll be doing everything I can to get myself fully fit and hopefully join the side later in the season."