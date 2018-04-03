T20 Tri-series: Ireland to face Scotland and Netherlands in new tournament

Andrew Balbirnie (left) scored a century for Ireland in their victory over Scotland at last month's World Cup qualifier

Ireland will take the Netherlands and Scotland in a T20 tri-series in the Netherlands in June.

The Irish will use the series as preparation for their two T20 games against India at Malahide in late June.

The intention is that the tri-series involving the three countries will become an annual tournament.

"A series between these three very evenly matched teams promises to be extremely exciting," said Ireland coach Graham Ford.

"It is also an ideal opportunity for the Irish lads to sharpen their skills ahead of the two international T20s against India in late June."

The tri-series tournament will take place in the Netherlands from 12-20 June with Ireland's games against India on 27 and 29 June in Malahide.

Scotland coach Grant Bradburn said the series would continue his team's "busy year of cricket", which included narrowly missing out on World Cup qualification in Zimbabwe last month.

"We always have hard-fought games against both Ireland and Netherlands and we are grateful to our Dutch neighbours for hosting this exciting event in this format," said Bradburn

Ireland's summer already includes their historic first Test match when they host Pakistan at Malahide in May plus a six-match series against Afghanistan in late August.

The Irish and Dutch also missed out on World Cup qualification at the recent tournament in Zimbabwe.