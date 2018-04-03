South Africa beat Australia in fourth Test to win series 3-1

Morne Morkel (centre) was playing his last Test beefore retiring from international cricket

Fourth Test, Johannesburg, day five: South Africa 488 & 344-6: Du Plessis 120, Cummins 4-58 Australia 221 & 119: Burns 42, Philander 6-21 South Africa win by 492 runs; win series 3-1 Scorecard

Vernon Philander took a career-best 6-21 as South Africa emphatically beat Australia in the fourth Test to win the controversial four-game series 3-1.

Australia were without the banned Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after the ball-tampering scandal that marred the third Test.

The tourists were 88-5 going into day five and meekly collapsed to 119 all out to lose by 492 runs.

The series win was South Africa's first over Australia at home since 1970.

The match was also Australia coach Darren Lehmann's last in charge of the team after he resigned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

He saw his side make 221 in response to South Africa's first innings of 488 in which Aiden Markram made 152.

The home side made 344-6 in their second innings, with captain Faf du Plessis hitting 120, to leave Australia needing an improbable 612 for victory.

Lehmann's side quickly surrendered in Johannesburg as Philander dismissed brothers Shaun and Mitchell Marsh with the first and fourth balls of the final day respectively.

The swing bowler then removed Aussie skipper Tim Paine and missed out on a hat-trick after taking the wickets of Pat Cummins and Chadd Sayers in successive deliveries.

The final wicket came after Nathan Lyon was run out off the bowling of Morne Morkel, who passed 300 Test wickets during the series and was playing his last match before retiring from international cricket.

"It's tough to put it into words, I'm obviously very emotional but it's been a great journey," said Morkel, 33.

"I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I was given and to go out on a high - the mission was to beat the Aussies on home turf and to accomplish that is a special feeling."