Indian Premier League: England's Tom Curran signs for Kolkata Knight Riders

Tom Curran has played two Tests, eight one-day internationals and six Twenty20s for England

England and Surrey seamer Tom Curran will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been signed as a replacement for injured Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc.

England players in the IPL Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Mark Wood, Sam Billings (Chennai Super Kings)

Jason Roy (Delhi Daredevils)

Chris Jordan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Tom Curran (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Curran has played for England's Test, one-day and Twenty20 sides this winter, claiming a first international five-wicket haul in an ODI victory over Australia in Perth on 28 January.

Kolkata begin their season at home to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The IPL starts on Saturday and runs until 27 May.

Curran said he was "thrilled and excited" to be joining Kolkata.

He added: "I know from chatting to other players I can learn a lot from being in that environment, skills that I hope will benefit Surrey and my chances of representing England again this year and if selected, for next year's World Cup."

Curran is one of nine England players who will feature in this year's IPL.

Left-armer Starc was ruled out of the competition with a stress fracture of his right leg.