New Zealand v England: Hosts face record run chase to win second Test

Joe Root and Dawid Malan's 97-run stand helped England set New Zealand a daunting fourth-innings target

Second Test, Christchurch (Hagley Oval), day four: England 307 & 352-9 dec: Vince 76, Root 54, De Grandhomme 4-94 New Zealand 278 & 42-0: Latham 25*, Raval 17* New Zealand need 382 to win Scorecard

England set New Zealand a daunting 382 for victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Christchurch.

Resuming on 202-3, Joe Root (54) and Dawid Malan (53) played patiently but fell to the old ball in an attritional morning session at the Hagley Oval.

England's lower order, led by Jonny Bairstow's 36, hit out after lunch to help the visitors declare on 352-9.

However, Tom Latham (25) and Jeet Raval (17) guided the Black Caps to 42-0 before bad light ended play early.

New Zealand, who have a 1-0 series lead, will require their highest Test run chase if they are to consign England to their sixth loss in their past seven Tests.

Their previous highest fourth-innings chase is 324-5, which they made against Pakistan in 1994.

Joe Root's side will be looking to end a difficult winter on a positive note while the hosts, who need another 340 runs to win, are aiming for their first home series win over England since 1983-84.

Play will begin at 23:30 BST on Monday, with 98 overs set to be bowled.

