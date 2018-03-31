Zimbabwe: Heath Streak in shock after being 'sacked' as head coach

The Zimbabwe flag flies attached to a tree outside a cricket stadium
Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the 2019 World Cup were ended after a shock defeat by UAE

A "shocked" Heath Streak says he has been sacked as Zimbabwe's head coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket has yet to comment but Streak claims the organisation gave him and his coaching team the option to resign before being dismissed.

"I chose not to resign as I believe it to be degrading to our national players and my technical team," he said.

"As a result, we have been dismissed with immediate effect."

Zimbabwe's hopes of making the World Cup in England and Wales were ended after a shock defeat by the United Arab Emirates.

Graeme Cremer has also reportedly been sacked as captain.

"To Graeme and all the players, thank you for your patriotism and commitment to our Chevrons team," added Streak.

"I wish you all the very best for the future. I am deeply saddened that my journey with you ends here. Hopefully our paths will meet again in future."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugbytots

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired