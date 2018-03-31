New Zealand v England: Broad takes 4-38 as hosts recover from poor start

England's Stuart Broad successfully appeals for a wicket
Stuart Broad took 4-38, including the crucial wicket of Colin de Grandhomme late on after New Zealand fought back
Second Test, Christchurch (Hagley Oval), day two:
England 307: Bairstow 101, Wood 52, Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87
New Zealand 192-6: Watling 77 not out, De Grandhomme 72, Broad 4-38
New Zealand trail by 115 runs, with four wickets remaining
New Zealand recovered from a dreadful start to frustrate England before the tourists struck late on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

Jonny Bairstow converted his overnight 97 not out into his fifth Test century before England were bowled out for 307.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad reduced the hosts to 36-5 in reply.

BJ Watling (77 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (72) fought back in a superb stand of 142 before the impressive Broad returned to remove De Grandhomme.

Bad light stopped play with New Zealand, who lead the two-match series 1-0, closing on 192-6, trailing by 115 runs.

Day three will start at 23:30 BST on Saturday.

