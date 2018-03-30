Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire all-rounder named vice-captain to Chris Dent

Jack Taylor
Jack Taylor is still awaiting his first limited-overs hundred, but has six in first-class cricket

Gloucestershire all-rounder Jack Taylor will be the deputy to new skipper Chris Dent in the County Championship and One-Day Cup this summer.

The 26-year-old has been confirmed as vice-captain after scoring more than 1,000 runs in all formats in 2017.

It led to him being named the county's batsman of the year, but he also picked up 19 wickets with his off-spin.

"Jack has shown the qualities of a leader over the past few seasons," said head coach Richard Dawson.

Gloucestershire have yet to decide who will skipper the team in T20 Blast.

