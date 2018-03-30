Ireland bowler Tim Murtagh out of Somerset game in Taunton

Tim Murtagh made his Ireland debut against Australia in Belfast in 2012

Ireland paceman Tim Murtagh will miss next month's four-day match against Somerset after returning to Middlesex.

The 36-year-old was released from the Irish squad in response to a request from the Middlesex team management.

Murtagh will be replaced in the 13-man squad by Craig Young for the game in Taunton, which starts on 6 April.

The game is being used by Ireland as preparation for their first men's Test match in May against Pakistan at Malahide.

Young, who will be celebrating his 28th birthday when he joins his team-mates on 4 April in Taunton, has recently been training in South Africa under former Ireland Head Coach Adi Birrell.

Irish left-arm spinner George Dockrell will be returning to the County Ground, where he spent five seasons with Somerset.

Ireland squad: Gary Wilson (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Jack Tector, Craig Young.