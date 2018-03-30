Champion County match: MCC complete innings win over Essex

Essex batsman Callum Taylor was the third of Dom Bess' six victims

Champion County game, Bridgetown (day three): Essex 187 & 187: Westley 62; Bess 6-51 MCC 408-8 dec: Hain 140*, Bess 107; Lawrence 2-63 MCC beat Essex by an innings and 34 runs Scorecard

Somerset spinner Dom Bess took six wickets as MCC completed victory over Essex in the Champion County match by an innings and 34 runs in Barbados.

The champions resumed on 26-1 in their second innings but were bowled out for 187 for the second time in the game.

Off-spinner Bess, 20, followed up his maiden first-class century during the MCC's innings by taking 6-51.

Only England batsman Tom Westley offered any resistance with 62 as Essex were beaten inside three days.

He was caught and bowled to become Bess' second victim of the innings, after he had earlier removed Dan Lawrence.

Bess then cleaned up the tail as Essex lost their last five wickets for 30 runs in seven overs to finish with match figures of 8-108.

Northamptonshire pace bowler Richard Gleeson, who took a hat-trick on his way to a five-wicket haul in the first innings, also claimed two further wickets on the final day to finish with 3-46 and eight in the match.