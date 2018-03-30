New Zealand v England: Jonny Bairstow hits 97 as batsmen struggle once again

Number nine Mark Wood (left) and Jonny Bairstow were the only two England batsmen to pass 50

New Zealand v England, Hagley Oval (day one): England 290-8: Bairstow 97 not out, Wood 52, Southee 5-60 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow struck an unbeaten 97 as England's batsmen struggled once again on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

England were 94-5 after losing three wickets in nine balls before Bairstow, aided by number nine batsman Mark Wood (52), steadied the innings.

Wood registered his maiden Test half-century before he was bowled by Tim Southee, who ended the day with 5-60.

However, Bairstow played well to ensure England ended the day on 290-8.

England opted to make three changes to the side that lost by an innings and 49 runs in Auckland, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Craig Overton the men to make way. That meant returns for pace bowler Wood and batsman James Vince and a debut for spinner Jack Leach.

The changes meant an already fragile batting order was weakened further, and the collapse felt almost inevitable.

However Bairstow, helped by Wood in his first Test appearance since July 2017, counter-attacked in entertaining fashion, with Bairstow poised to reach his fifth Test century.

Leach, batting at 10, acquitted himself well with the bat in the final overs to keep out the new ball and ensure he will be alongside Bairstow when England resume at 23:00 BST on Friday.

