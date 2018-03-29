Cameron Bancroft: Australia batsman will not join Somerset after ball-tampering scandal

Cameron Bancroft apologised for his actions at a press conference on Wednesday

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft will not join Somerset as their overseas player in 2018 after his part in the ball-tampering scandal.

He was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia on Wednesday after he used sandpaper to damage the ball in the third Test against South Africa.

Bancroft had been set to play in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

Somerset said in a statement that "the club's best interests were at the centre of our decision".

Director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "It's important we remember there is a young man at the centre of all this, he made a poor choice, as I and I'm sure many of us have done during our lives.

"What's important now is Cameron is given the appropriate support. There is no doubt in my mind, he will learn from this and he will return stronger.

"We are currently undertaking the process to recruit a replacement overseas player that best fits our needs and will share an update in due course."

Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both given 12-month bans by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the incident.

Somerset's decision was announced on the same day that Australia coach Darren Lehmann announced he would be stepping down after the final Test against South Africa.