BBC Sport - Tampering and tears - Australian cricket's week of woe

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

BBC Sport recaps a remarkable week in the world of cricket, in which three Australia players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - were banned for ball-tampering in a Test against South Africa.

Twenty-four hours later, head coach Darren Lehmann decided to quit too.

READ MORE: Lehmann to quit as Australia coach

  From the section Cricket
