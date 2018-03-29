BBC Sport - Darren Lehmann announces he will quit as Australia coach

Watch: Lehmann quits as Australia coach

  • From the section Cricket

An emotional Darren Lehmann announces that he will quit as head coach of Australia at the end of the current Test series against South Africa.

The 48-year-old will step down after the final Test in Johannesburg, which starts on Friday, in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

