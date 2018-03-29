BBC Sport - Joe Root: What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket
What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root
- From the section Cricket
England Test captain Joe Root tells Test Match Special that the bans placed on Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering sends "a strong message to anyone who plays world cricket".
