Australian ball-tampering: ICC to review player behaviour and punishment

The International Cricket Council will review sanctions for player behaviour following the Australian cricket saga.

Captain Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended by Cricket Australia for ball-tampering in the third Test against South Africa.

But under current rules, the ICC were unable to impose more than a full-match fine and a one-Test ban on Smith.

"This has been an eye-opener," said chief executive David Richardson.

Bancroft, who used sandpaper to damage the ball, was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points, while Warner was not punished - despite being named as the protagonist in the incident by the Cricket Australia investigation.

"We've come to realise that the world - not only Australia - regards ball-tampering in a very serious light. It goes to the spirit of the game.

"We need to look at the penalty imposed, specific to ball-tampering.

"Around the world, ball-tampering is considered cheating. I think we need to look at it again, and this is what has prompted this review."

Richardson said the wide-ranging review into player behaviour was also prompted by "ugly" situations in other matches, involving sledging, send-offs, dissent and walk-offs.

"This has been perhaps one of the worst periods in recent memory for consistently poor player behaviour and the global outcry in relation to the ball tampering is a clear message to cricket: enough is enough."