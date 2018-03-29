Mason Crane: Hampshire and England leg-spinner bids for injury return in One-Day Cup

Mason Crane made his Test debut in England's Ashes defeat by Australia in Sydney in January

Hampshire and England leg-spinner Mason Crane is targeting the start of the One-Day Cup in May for his return from a stress fracture of his back.

The injury ruled Crane out of England's Test series in New Zealand, with Somerset's Jack Leach his replacement.

The 21-year-old made his Test debut in England's final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

"It will take time to recover, but I'm very positive about the rehab," Crane told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm confident I'll be back stronger than before.

"We're playing the recovery by ear, but I'm going to be trying to start the 50-over competition and if all goes well, I should be able to take full part in that tournament.

"It's about getting into a good fit state and resting up. Any injury is never a good thing, but if there was a to be an ideal time, this is probably it.

"I've had a very tough winter. I've really enjoyed it, but it's been really tiring with a demanding schedule.

"This is a chance to come back refreshed, both mentally and physically."

Hampshire's One-Day Cup campaign begins against Sussex on 19 May, but Crane is not expected to be available for any of the opening five County Championship matches.