Andrew Cornish: Somerset name ex-Liverpool Airport boss as the county's new CEO

Somerset finished one point above the relegation places in Division One of the County Championship last season

Somerset have appointed Andrew Cornish, formerly the boss at Liverpool Airport, to be the club's new chief executive.

He will succeed Lee Cooper, who stood down on 14 March after just nine months in the position.

Former club cricketer Cornish will take up office at Taunton on 3 April.

After last season's uncomfortable brush with relegation, Somerset's new County Championship season begins on 20 April with a home game against promoted Worcestershire.

Cornish is an aviation industry specialist who worked for Aer Lingus and Manchester Airport before moving in 2014 to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, a job he left in June 2017.

A club statement said: "Andrew is a highly experienced and successful individual who has held important chief executive roles in leading businesses, most latterly as CEO of Liverpool Airport Holdings Ltd.

"His track record in delivering customer service, developing companies, and together with the delivery of major infrastructure projects make him, in our opinion, ideally suited to take on the challenges facing the club in the years ahead.

"These include establishing floodlights at the Cooper Associates County Ground, delivering World Cup matches in 2019, navigating through the complexities of a new T20 tournament and, most importantly, ensuring that Somerset remain a superbly competitive cricket club."