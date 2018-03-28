Worcestershire: Martin Guptill & Callum Ferguson sign for T20 Blast

Martin Guptill has a strike rate of 132.88 in 75 T20 internationals for New Zealand

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill for their first eight matches in this summer's T20 Blast competition.

Australian batsman Callum Ferguson, 33, will then come in to replace him for the final six group games.

Ferguson's compatriot Travis Head will be available for the full 14-match schedule of games as the county's main overseas signing this summer.

Guptill, 31, is due to arrive on 20 June and will stay until 29 July.

He will also be available to play in two County Championship matches, against Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, when Head is scheduled to be on international duty.

"Martin is a world-class player," said Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp. "In white ball, he is a destructive batsman. But he also has a good record in red ball cricket.

"When Travis leaves for the ODI Series with England, there will still be one Royal London One-Day Cup group game plus a potential quarter-final and semi-final before Martin Guptill arrives.

"Callum could be available to play in those and he will then step into the Blast for the last six games when Martin leaves."