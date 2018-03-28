BBC Sport - Australian ball-tampering: Darren Lehmann 'truly sorry'

Australia coach Lehmann apologises

Australia coach Darren Lehmann speaks to the media for the first time since the ball-tampering incident and says he is "truly sorry" for "letting people down".

