BBC Sport - Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland admits players cheated
Cricket Australia admit players cheated
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland answers questions from the media after captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner were stripped of their roles and banned for a year over their recent ball-tampering in South Africa.
Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.
