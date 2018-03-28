BBC Sport - Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland admits players cheated

Cricket Australia admit players cheated

  • From the section Cricket

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland answers questions from the media after captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner were stripped of their roles and banned for a year over their recent ball-tampering in South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.

READ MORE: Smith & Warner banned for a year

