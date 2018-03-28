BBC Sport - John Holder: 'Cricket is about winning and players will cheat'
'Cricket is about winning and players will cheat'
- From the section Cricket
Former Test umpire John Holder tells BBC Sport's Hugh Woozencroft that cricket is "not a gentlemen's game" and there is more pressure to win because of the increased money within the sport.
READ MORE: Smith & Warner banned for a year
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired