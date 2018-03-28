David Warner: Australian steps down as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Warner (left) was one of three players sent home from the tour of South Africa

David Warner has resigned as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the wake of Australia's ball-tampering scandal.

Australia vice-captain Warner, captain Steve Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were all sent home from the tour of South Africa on Tuesday.

Smith said the Aussie "leadership group" devised a plan - carried out by Bancroft - to tamper with the ball.

Smith stood down as captain of Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Meanwhile, South Korean electronics company LG has decided not to renew its sponsorship deal with Warner.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks and in light of recent events, we have decided not to renew our partnership," the company said in a statement.

The International Cricket Council banned Smith for one match and fined him his entire match fee, while Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points.

Warner, 31, was not punished by the ICC.

However, it is expected that Cricket Australia will announce its own further sanctions on Wednesday.

The body's chief executive James Sutherland said on Tuesday that the three players were the only members of the touring party involved in plans to cheat.

Coach Darren Lehmann was cleared of any involvement and he will continue in his role.

"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad," a team statement read.

"The new captain of the team will be announced shortly,"

Warner had skippered the side since 2015, having first joined in 2014.