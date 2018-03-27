BBC Sport - Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering
Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering
- From the section Cricket
Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies ball-tampering during the Ashes when questioned at Johannesburg airport by the BBC's Sports Editor Dan Roan.
READ MORE: Vaughan 'pretty sure' Australia were ball-tampering during the Ashes
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired