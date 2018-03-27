BBC Sport - Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket

Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies ball-tampering during the Ashes when questioned at Johannesburg airport by the BBC's Sports Editor Dan Roan.

READ MORE: Vaughan 'pretty sure' Australia were ball-tampering during the Ashes

Top videos

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Try of the week: Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try

Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Video

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Video

'This Australian team will be remembered for cheating'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Women's Super League: Birmingham 4-0 Liverpool

Video

'Their goalkeeping coach had a few swings at one of our coaches'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired